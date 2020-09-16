Previous
Next
A happy birthday by jaywoods
122 / 365

A happy birthday

A friend took me out to a winery for my b-day. It was lovely.
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Jay

@jaywoods
It is my goal to have a couple of professionally framed photographs at the end of this project. Thanks in advance for your comments!
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise