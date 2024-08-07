Sign up
Previous
13 / 365
1000006693 Moon Shot
I saw this sliver of the moon while at the Nationwide Conference Center near Columbus. OH.
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
Geoffrey Black
@jazzygee
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24 Ultra
Taken
7th August 2024 9:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Marj
Beautiful balance of dark and light. Focal point is perfectly placed in the photo.
August 8th, 2024
