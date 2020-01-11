Previous
Next
Painting by jazzythecat
137 / 365

Painting

I've seen some pictures with those little Preiser figurines (photographer Slinkachu was one of the firsts and since, people have a lot of fun doing the same). So, I've ordered some figurines and I'm gonna try to shot some funny scenes.
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Jazzy

@jazzythecat
Come on .... Breaking a routine, out of a comfort zone more and more uncomfortable (!), I challenge myself to a 365 project . No...
37% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

ditdatdot
Nice one, great use of the figure.
January 11th, 2020  
Jazzy
@ditdatdot Thank you ! I'd like to shot some quirky scenes, like big settings vs little people. Internet is full of ideas :-)
January 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise