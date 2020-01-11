Sign up
Painting
I've seen some pictures with those little Preiser figurines (photographer Slinkachu was one of the firsts and since, people have a lot of fun doing the same). So, I've ordered some figurines and I'm gonna try to shot some funny scenes.
11th January 2020
11th Jan 20
ditdatdot
Nice one, great use of the figure.
January 11th, 2020
Jazzy
@ditdatdot
Thank you ! I'd like to shot some quirky scenes, like big settings vs little people. Internet is full of ideas :-)
January 11th, 2020
