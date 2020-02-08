Previous
Alan Lee by jazzythecat
Alan Lee

A dedication from Alan Lee, great illustrator of Tolkien's Lord of The Rings, at Mollat bookshop in Bordeaux. It was today and I was so happy to meet this great and humble man.
Jazzy

@jazzythecat
Challenging myself ! A very important information : I'm French and live in Bordeaux. So, sorry if my english sucks from time to time ! Equipment used...
