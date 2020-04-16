Previous
Next
Female blackbird by jazzythecat
233 / 365

Female blackbird

New friend of mine :-)
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Jazzy

@jazzythecat
Challenging myself ! A very important information : I'm French and live in Bordeaux. So, sorry if my english sucks from time to time ! Equipment used...
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
April 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise