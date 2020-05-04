Previous
Next
Hair brush by jazzythecat
251 / 365

Hair brush

4th May 2020 4th May 20

Jazzy

@jazzythecat
Challenging myself ! A very important information : I'm French and live in Bordeaux. So, sorry if my english sucks from time to time ! Equipment used...
68% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

ditdatdot
Nice mono macro! The new lens works well
May 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise