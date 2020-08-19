Previous
Next
Building by jazzythecat
358 / 365

Building

Still the same building I see every day from my office. We, with my co workers, follow it's destruction... That's pretty amazing !
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Jazzy

@jazzythecat
Challenging myself ! A very important information : I'm French and live in Bordeaux. So, sorry if my english sucks from time to time ! Equipment used...
98% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise