Brand new day! by jb030958
Brand new day!

These clouds caught my eye this morning as they were so puffy and the sky so clear. Just made me think that it’s a brand new day for a brand new year. Happy New Year all!
1st January 2019 1st Jan 19

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
