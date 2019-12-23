Previous
My favorite card by jb030958
69 / 365

My favorite card

My favorite Christmas arrived today. Those are my grandchildren with their mom and dad (my son). Can’t wait to see them tomorrow!
23rd December 2019

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
