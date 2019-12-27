Sign up
Discuss
Quality time
The hustle and bustle are over and now it's quality time. Ethan and "Pa" (his name for grandpa) walking and riding to the park.
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
Jennie B.
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Kerry Michelle
What a sweet moment to capture
December 27th, 2019
Hope D Jennings
ace
I recognized the back of “pas” head immediately! Great shot.
December 27th, 2019
Kathy A
ace
That’s a sweet photo
December 27th, 2019
