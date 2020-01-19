Previous
My Favorite Boy by jb030958
My Favorite Boy

This is Ethan, my grandson. The family was out to dinner to night and he actually sat for 2 seconds and smiled at the same time! Lol
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago.
