95 / 365
My Favorite Boy
This is Ethan, my grandson. The family was out to dinner to night and he actually sat for 2 seconds and smiled at the same time! Lol
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
Jennie B.
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
child
