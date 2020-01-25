Previous
Colorful by jb030958
101 / 365

Colorful

No chance for a photo today with the rain coming down so hard. I'm using a picture I took on January 10. It caught my eye since it was so colorful.
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
27% complete

