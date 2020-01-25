Sign up
101 / 365
Colorful
No chance for a photo today with the rain coming down so hard. I'm using a picture I took on January 10. It caught my eye since it was so colorful.
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
Jennie B.
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Views
0
365
SM-G973U
10th January 2020 12:39pm
Tags
mural
