Who are you? by jb030958
106 / 365

Who are you?

I saw this bird right outside my house this morning. Wish I knew what kind of bird (or duck) it is. Can anyone tell me? Thanks and have a great day.
30th January 2020 30th Jan 20

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
29% complete

