124 / 365
Candlelight
I've been seeing lots of still life photos lately so I thought I'd give it a try.
FOR2020
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
Jennie B.
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Hope D Jennings
ace
Beautiful, Jen! The still life photos are this weeks theme :
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43099/february-is-almost-here-it-s-time-for-a-flash-of-red
February 20th, 2020
Jennie B.
@mzzhope
I was having trouble with my internet service and so I put this together quickly and had to just use my phone. Thank you for your compliment! Xo
February 20th, 2020
