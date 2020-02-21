Sign up
126 / 365
Still Life
These dried roses are from my son and daughter-in-law’s wedding almost 5 years ago. I was going to just do a group of glass vases today but I changed my mind.;)
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
Jennie B.
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
