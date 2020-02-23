Previous
Floral arrangement by jb030958
128 / 365

Floral arrangement

These are some of the flowers in a beautiful floral arrangement centerpiece from a baby shower I was at yesterday. Wish I knew all the names of these pretty flowers.
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

Jennie B.

