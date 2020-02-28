Sign up
133 / 365
New High Rise
Taken yesterday on York Avenue and 86th street. I thought this new building was pretty unusual, not the usual "flat" front.
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
1
0
Jennie B.
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago.
133
photos
34
followers
28
following
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973U
Taken
27th February 2020 9:01am
Tags
apartment
,
city
,
building
Kathy
ace
A nice POV for this architectural shot. I like this building's contrast in colors and shapes. I guess the ones with the balconies are the pricey flats.
February 28th, 2020
