New High Rise by jb030958
New High Rise

Taken yesterday on York Avenue and 86th street. I thought this new building was pretty unusual, not the usual "flat" front.
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Jennie B.

@jb030958
Kathy ace
A nice POV for this architectural shot. I like this building's contrast in colors and shapes. I guess the ones with the balconies are the pricey flats.
February 28th, 2020  
