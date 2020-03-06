Previous
Blue Butterfly for rainbow2020 by jb030958
140 / 365

Blue Butterfly for rainbow2020

A little glass butterfly which hangs in my kitchen window. For rainbow2020
6th March 2020

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
38% complete



Photo Details

bep
Lovely blue for your rainbow.
March 6th, 2020  
