Blue sky for rainbow2020 by jb030958
Blue sky for rainbow2020

Bright blue sky! After a morning with rain. This beautiful blue sky appeared.
13th March 2020 13th Mar 20

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
