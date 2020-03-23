Previous
“Cherubs” by jb030958
155 / 365

“Cherubs”

That is what these little grape tomatoes are called. I thought they would be good for rainbow2020 red day.
Try to keep smiling everyone :)
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
42% complete

*lynn ace
beautiful clear capture
March 23rd, 2020  
KV ace
Beautiful splash of red Jennie!
March 23rd, 2020  
Jennie B.
@lynnz
Thank you Lynn :)
March 23rd, 2020  
Jennie B.
@kvphoto
Thanks KV!
March 23rd, 2020  
