Craspedia Billy Balls for yellow rainbow2020 by jb030958
157 / 365

Craspedia Billy Balls for yellow rainbow2020

Thanks to 365er @calm I know the name of these little yellow flowers. These were in a centerpiece from a baby shower last month. Most of the other flowers have faded away but these little troopers are still around.
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago.
Peter Dulis ace
Love it ...fav
March 25th, 2020  
