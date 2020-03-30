Sign up
164 / 365
Strawberry
30th March 2020
30th Mar 20
1
0
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
168
photos
36
followers
29
following
Tags
strawberry
,
rainbow2020
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
Lovely still life with this tiny (wild?) strawberry.
March 30th, 2020
