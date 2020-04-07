Sign up
172 / 365
Mixer 7
Using props since I will be baking some birthday cupcakes today.
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago.
179
photos
37
followers
30
following
5
1
365
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
6th April 2020 5:53pm
Tags
cupcake
,
baking
,
mixer
,
ingredients
,
30-shots2020
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
Lots of work goes into homemade baked goods, including LOVE.
April 7th, 2020
