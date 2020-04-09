Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
174 / 365
Mixer 9
This is the pasta maker attachment. I should use this more often. That pink polka dot reflection in the circle is my robe. Lol (It was 8 am when I took the picture). 30-shots2020
9th April 2020
9th Apr 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
182
photos
37
followers
30
following
47% complete
View this month »
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
Latest from all albums
169
7
170
171
172
8
173
174
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
8th April 2020 7:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pasta
,
mixer
,
maker
Peter Dulis
ace
love the colors
April 9th, 2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
Great Photo Jennie,. I was only looking at purchasing the pasta attachment for my KitcheAid this week. Is it worth it? does it make nice fresh pasta?
April 9th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close