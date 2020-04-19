Sign up
Mixer 19
A drip on the beater. I was making the mushroom-onion tartlets yesterday and took this photo. Tried to catch the drip after it fell off the beater, but missed it over and over.
19th April 2020
19th Apr 20
0
0
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Tags
mushrooms
,
onions
,
egg
,
mixer
,
beater
,
30-shots2020
