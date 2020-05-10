Previous
Next
Jewelry by jb030958
205 / 365

Jewelry

My mom’s engagement ring and wedding band for the letter “J”. Happy Mother’s Day in heaven.

A very Happy Mother’’s Day to all of my 365 friends!
10th May 2020 10th May 20

Jennie B.

ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Beautiful
May 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise