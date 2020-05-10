Sign up
Jewelry
My mom’s engagement ring and wedding band for the letter “J”. Happy Mother’s Day in heaven.
A very Happy Mother’’s Day to all of my 365 friends!
10th May 2020
10th May 20
Jennie B.
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
JackieR
Beautiful
May 9th, 2020
