Nutmeg

Nutmeg for letter “N” of the alphabet series. This is the only spice container that I have from a set which probably had quite a few. When we moved my aunt into an assisted living apartment a few years ago she gave me many kitchen items that she would no longer need so I kept most of them and this little spice container is one of them. So perfect that it is the Nutmeg one and I can use it for todays letter.