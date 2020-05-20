Previous
Next
Tiny by jb030958
215 / 365

Tiny

I found this little bird egg shell on a walk through a preserve last week. I wanted to show how tiny it is and use it for “T” of the alphabet today.
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Jennie B.

ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Wow, that is tiny and such a beautiful colour
May 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise