215 / 365
Tiny
I found this little bird egg shell on a walk through a preserve last week. I wanted to show how tiny it is and use it for “T” of the alphabet today.
20th May 2020
20th May 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
253
photos
44
followers
32
following
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
210
211
212
37
38
213
214
215
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
18th May 2020 6:48pm
bird
shell
egg
letter
series
alphabet
t
Kathy A
ace
Wow, that is tiny and such a beautiful colour
May 20th, 2020
