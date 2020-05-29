Sign up
223 / 365
Half brick/half grass
I’m not really excited about my half and half photos. But here’s today’s entry. Trying to find something more exciting for tomorrow.
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago.
268
photos
47
followers
33
following
61% complete
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
218
219
220
221
222
44
45
223
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
26th May 2020 8:41pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
grass
,
brick
,
mayhalf20
