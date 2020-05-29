Previous
Half brick/half grass by jb030958
223 / 365

Half brick/half grass

I’m not really excited about my half and half photos. But here’s today’s entry. Trying to find something more exciting for tomorrow.
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Jennie B.

