Open wide by jb030958
232 / 365

Open wide

The little one/s are getting bigger! The parents are doing a great job feeding their babies. 30dayswild2020
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Jennie B.

ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Peter Dulis ace
sweet capture ...
June 6th, 2020  
