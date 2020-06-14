Sign up
Osprey
Wish I could have gotten closer to this nest. I zoomed in as much as I could. 2 osprey on the nest and and I thinking they are looking at a little one inside.
14th June 2020
14th Jun 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Tags
nest
,
osprey
,
30dayswild2020
