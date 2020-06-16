Sign up
242 / 365
Wildflowers
Wildflowers taken in the local preserve. 30dayswild2020
16th June 2020
16th Jun 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago.
309
photos
49
followers
37
following
66% complete
235
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
66
237
238
239
67
240
241
242
6
1
365
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
14th June 2020 8:26pm
wildflowers
30dayswild2020
Milanie
ace
Like your dof
June 16th, 2020
