Light circles by jb030958
Light circles

This is part of the hanging light fixture in our kitchen. I laid on the kitchen table to take this picture. That little bright spot on the lower left-hand corner is part of a skylight . Not the best picture, but it works for julycircles2020 i think.
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
bep
It sure does work.
July 12th, 2020  
