272 / 365
Purple circle
Raining today so I looked through some old photos to see if I had anything circle “ish”. Found this purple flower taken last month, hope it fits in with circles.
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Photo Details
Views
2
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
2nd June 2020 9:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
julycircles2020
