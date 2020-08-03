Previous
Next
Candid #1 by jb030958
289 / 365

Candid #1

A candid shot of Ethan putting whipped cream on a chocolate pudding pie. Clearly he was sampling the cream as he was doing his job. Aug20words
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Jennie B.

ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
79% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise