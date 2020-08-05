Previous
Empty by jb030958
291 / 365

Empty

August 5th word is Empty. Saw this empty service station on my walk this morning.
Aug20words
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Jennie B.

ace
@jb030958
Kathy A ace
Goodness, you are on a roll! I see a bit of a selfie going on there too.This was another word I couldn't think of anything for but I've got tomorrows covered 🤣
August 5th, 2020  
Jennie B. ace
@kjarn I'm finding ideas when I'm out walking😅
August 5th, 2020  
