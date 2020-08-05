Sign up
Empty
August 5th word is Empty. Saw this empty service station on my walk this morning.
Aug20words
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Tags
car
,
old
,
service
,
station
,
aug20words
Kathy A
ace
Goodness, you are on a roll! I see a bit of a selfie going on there too.This was another word I couldn't think of anything for but I've got tomorrows covered 🤣
August 5th, 2020
Jennie B.
ace
@kjarn
I'm finding ideas when I'm out walking😅
August 5th, 2020
