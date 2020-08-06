Sign up
292 / 365
Still standing
We may not be the prettiest flowers, but we are still standing after the tropical storm from Tuesday..
Aug20words
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
377
photos
48
followers
35
following
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
287
288
289
84
290
85
291
292
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
5th August 2020 6:21pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
black
,
flowers
,
eyed
,
susan
,
aug20words
