Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
296 / 365
Jewelry
This ring and pair of earrings were my moms. Her birthday was August 16 so the birthstone is peridot. Today’s August word is “jewelry” and a bonus word is peridot!
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
381
photos
48
followers
34
following
81% complete
View this month »
289
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
Latest from all albums
290
85
291
292
293
294
295
296
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
8th August 2020 6:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ring
,
earrings
,
peridot
,
aug20words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close