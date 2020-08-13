Sign up
298 / 365
Baby Brother
The August word of the day is Monotone. So I edited this photo to be monotone. Big Brother Ethan holding his Little Brother Aiden for the first time yesterday.
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
383
photos
48
followers
34
following
81% complete
View this month »
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
298
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973U
Taken
12th August 2020 5:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
aiden
,
ethan
,
grandsons
,
aug20words
