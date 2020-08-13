Previous
Baby Brother by jb030958
Baby Brother

The August word of the day is Monotone. So I edited this photo to be monotone. Big Brother Ethan holding his Little Brother Aiden for the first time yesterday.
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
