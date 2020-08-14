Sign up
299 / 365
Abstract
Going with an abstract today, because the word for today was nestle and I know it means snuggle but all I kept thinking of were chocolate morsels for baking cookies! Lol
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago.
384
photos
48
followers
34
following
Tags
abstract
,
beverage
,
shaker
Mallory
ace
Love the colors!
August 14th, 2020
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
So many tiny shapes to study for patterns and designs. Creative idea.
August 14th, 2020
