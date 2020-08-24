Sign up
309 / 365
X marks the spot
This spider in his web was right outside of our front door. Well I don’t think there is really an X under the spider, but I thought it could work for the word(s) of the day. Lol 🕷
Aug20words
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
3
1
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Tags
spider
web
aug20words
KV
ace
X is a tough letter for sure... love the detail in the web and the dark background.
August 24th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
That’s a very cool web, I’m sure I can see an x in there. I reckon if you cut off the left side and got rid of that white square it would be even better
August 24th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
fabulous
August 24th, 2020
