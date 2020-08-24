Previous
X marks the spot by jb030958
309 / 365

X marks the spot

This spider in his web was right outside of our front door. Well I don’t think there is really an X under the spider, but I thought it could work for the word(s) of the day. Lol 🕷
Aug20words
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

Photo Details

KV ace
X is a tough letter for sure... love the detail in the web and the dark background.
August 24th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
That’s a very cool web, I’m sure I can see an x in there. I reckon if you cut off the left side and got rid of that white square it would be even better
August 24th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
fabulous
August 24th, 2020  
