Previous
Next
Abstract by jb030958
314 / 365

Abstract

Or maybe not really an abstract, just an attempt. From the kitchen junk drawer a very old hand mixer.
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Jennie B.

ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
86% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise