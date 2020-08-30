Previous
Next
Aiden by jb030958
315 / 365

Aiden

The grandkids were over yesterday so I had no free time to take any Aug20words or abstracts. Filling in with a photo of Aiden (18days old) which I took yesterday. 😃
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Jennie B.

ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise