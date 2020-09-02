Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
318 / 365
Sawdust
My husband was using his saw yesterday and right away I thought I could use a photo for SeptSSubjects! I asked if he had a new blade and so I took it and just placed it in the wood.
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
406
photos
49
followers
34
following
87% complete
View this month »
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
Latest from all albums
313
314
315
316
87
317
88
318
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
31st August 2020 10:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sawdust
,
saw
,
blade
,
septssubjects
Kathy A
ace
Another fabulous S shot! Great textures!
September 2nd, 2020
Jennie B.
ace
@kjarn
Thanks! You’re still awake?? Get some 💤
September 2nd, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
nice DOF
September 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close