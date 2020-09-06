Sign up
☀️ sunshine
Another S word from the beach. When I took this I really didn’t think I would get anything since I was kind of looking into the sun. I wish the sun was more defined but it is surely shining!
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
412
photos
48
followers
34
following
88% complete
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
88
318
89
319
320
321
90
322
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
3rd September 2020 7:21pm
Tags
sand
,
life
,
beach
,
sunshine
,
guard
,
stands
,
septssubjects
