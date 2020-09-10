Sign up
Shoreline
We are having a day of steady, heavy rain so I am using another beach photo from a much better weather day!
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
3rd September 2020 8:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
beach
,
shoreline
,
septssubjects
