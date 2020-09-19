Sign up
Step into the Shed......
I dare you! Lol 😂 the backyard shed can be a scary place, you never know what could be lurking about in that dark place. Just having a little fun with SeptSSubjects!
19th September 2020
19th Sep 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Tags
shed
,
septssubjects
