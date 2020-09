Steam Engine

Cheyenne’s Big Boy 4004 is one of the world’s largest steam engines. 25 were built in Schenectady, NY between 1941 and 1945. Each weighed 1.2 million pounds and were 132 feet long. During construction of the first one a worker chalked “Big Boy” on the steam box door and the nickname was adopted. This one took its final run on 10/31/58 and was moved to Holliday Park in 1963. Cheyenne’s 4004 is one of 8 remaining on display in the country.

