Lichen
While on a hike today I saw this lichen and thought it was kind of natural on the tree. Using for the Oct20words natural.
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Photo Details
Tags
lichen
,
natural
,
oct20words
Sylvia du Toit
Well done.
October 3rd, 2020
