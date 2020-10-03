Previous
Lichen by jb030958
349 / 365

Lichen

While on a hike today I saw this lichen and thought it was kind of natural on the tree. Using for the Oct20words natural.
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Jennie B.

@jb030958
Jennie B.
Sylvia du Toit
Well done.
October 3rd, 2020  
