Previous
Next
Pathway by jb030958
351 / 365

Pathway

Took this on Saturday on a nice hike though the Cold Spring Harbor State Park. Today will not be such a nice weather day so I’m using this photo for Oct20words (pathway).
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Jennie B.

ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
96% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise