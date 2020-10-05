Sign up
Pathway
Took this on Saturday on a nice hike though the Cold Spring Harbor State Park. Today will not be such a nice weather day so I’m using this photo for Oct20words (pathway).
5th October 2020
5th Oct 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Tags
pathway
,
oct20words
